Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 86 new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, September 20, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, September 20, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20.

The health department also reported 78 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 374 active cases.

They also said there are 2 new deaths and they now have 127 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

