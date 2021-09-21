Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 86 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20.

The health department also reported 78 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 374 active cases.

They also said there are 2 new deaths and they now have 127 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

