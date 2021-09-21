Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Missouri State University announces vaccination rate

As of Tuesday, September 21, Southeast Missouri State University currently has 42 percent of...
As of Tuesday, September 21, Southeast Missouri State University currently has 42 percent of students and staff vaccinated.(Southeast Missouri State University)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced on Tuesday, September 21, their vaccination rate percentage.

According to SEMO they have reached 42 percent in their vaccination rate as part of the Great SEMO vaccine give away get away incentive program.

This percentage puts the university on track to reaching their vaccination rate goal of 70 percent that includes students and staff.

The university will like to have their goal completed by Monday, November 1.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
This is a fiber optics line that was shot and damaged in southeast Missouri.
Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri
Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving Cynthia Buatte from a fire...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

On Wednesday, September 22, the third drawing for the “MO VIP" will be announced.
Winners of third ‘MO VIP’ drawing presented Wednesday
A study said Missouri victims give up more than $14,000 a year due to online crimes.
Study: Mo. 2nd in nation in cybercrime payout
The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education,...
Southeast Missouri State University to distribute COVID-19 relief funds to students
As of Tuesday, September 21, Monoclonal Antibody treatment contract has been extended for an...
Monoclonal Antibody Treatment contract extended by State