Southeast Missouri State University announces vaccination rate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced on Tuesday, September 21, their vaccination rate percentage.

According to SEMO they have reached 42 percent in their vaccination rate as part of the Great SEMO vaccine give away get away incentive program.

This percentage puts the university on track to reaching their vaccination rate goal of 70 percent that includes students and staff.

The university will like to have their goal completed by Monday, November 1.

