Saluki football hosts Redbirds on Family Weekend

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosts Illinois State on Saturday, September 25.

The Saluki’s conference opener at Saluki Stadium starts at 2 p.m.

The No. 7 ranked SIU (2-1) are coming off a 55-3 win over Dayton. Their 658 total yards were the sixth-most in school history and included 406 yards on the ground.

Javon Williams led SIU with 123 rushing yards, including 73 on a first-quarter TD run.

SIU and ISU last met in 2019. The teams had met every season since 1969 until ISU opted out of the teams’ scheduled game in 2020 in Normal.

This is SIU’s second longest series. The longest is versus Southeast Missouri State University at 89 meetings.

Currently, the Salukis are 16-20 in MVFC season opening games.

