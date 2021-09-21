Redhawks play Tenn. State during Family Weekend Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host Tennessee State during Family Weekend on Saturday, September 25.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Houck Field.

The Redhawks are 11-19 all-time in Ohio Valley Conference openers.

Saturday marks the 29th meeting between Southeast and Tennessee State. The all-time series is currently deadlocked at 14-14.

As a reminder, the south grandstand and press box area of the stadium is closed due to safety concerns.

