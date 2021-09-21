Heartland Votes
Redhawks play Tenn. State during Family Weekend Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University will host Tennessee State during Family Weekend on...
Southeast Missouri State University will host Tennessee State during Family Weekend on Saturday, September 25.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host Tennessee State during Family Weekend on Saturday, September 25.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Houck Field.

The Redhawks are 11-19 all-time in Ohio Valley Conference openers.

Saturday marks the 29th meeting between Southeast and Tennessee State. The all-time series is currently deadlocked at 14-14.

As a reminder, the south grandstand and press box area of the stadium is closed due to safety concerns.

