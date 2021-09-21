Heartland Votes
Part of 9th Street closed in Mt. Vernon after building deemed ‘dangerous and dilapidated’

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A portion of 9th Street is closed after a building was deemed “dangerous and dilapidated.”

According to the City of Mount Vernon, the inspection department was made aware of problems with the building in the 200 block of 9th Street earlier on Tuesday, September 21.

The city is currently removing all vehicles from the area and notifying businesses.

They said barricades will be placed at 9th and Broadway. Orange snow fencing will be added along the east sidewalk of 9th St.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed through the affected area until further notice.

According to the city, Fall Fest will go on as planned this weekend, but with some changes in the layout of the vendors and foot traffic to avoid the area.

The festival committee meet at 3 p.m. to discuss further details.

