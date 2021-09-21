Much cooler weather for the start of Fall.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching a cold front move the area this evening. Ahead of this front we saw a few scattered showers and storms. Behind the front we are still seeing a few isolated showers but, much cooler air is moving in. Clouds and isolated showers will hang around for much of the evening hours with temperatures falling into the lower 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. It will be breezy with winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour. There could be a few isolated showers, mainly in our eastern counties. Highs will range from the middle to upper 60s east to the lower to middle 70s west. Clouds will dissipate early tomorrow evening and winds will relax. This will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

