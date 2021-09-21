Monoclonal Antibody Treatment contract extended by State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday. September 21, that the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment contract has been extended for an additional 30 days.

“Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems,” Governor Parson said. “However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”

According to Gov. Parson the original treatment contract with SLSCO of Galveston, Tx. was started in August, by the Missouri DHSS to provide Monoclonal Antibody infusion treatments to Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis, Scott Counties and the city of St. Louis for 30 days.

The treatment sites began their operations between August 25 through August 31.

Gov. Parson says the 30 day extension will apply to each site operating timeline.

Currently 1,732 patients have been treated with the Monoclonal Antibody infusion treatment through the sites.

Several health care systems are providing the treatment infusion to their patients as needed.

According to the FDA the Monoclonal Antibody treatment may help people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms to recover at a faster past and to reduce people having to stay in the hospital.

Treatment is completely free for patients when accessing it through one of the six state operated treatment centers.

High-risk individuals with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis are encouraged to contact their health care provider and to discuss possible treatment options.

Missouri patients and health care providers can learn more about the available treatment sites in Missouri and how to access them by visiting a map.

For more information see the treatment website or visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.