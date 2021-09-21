Man escaped Pemiscot Co. courthouse

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s office reported a man escaped the courthouse on Monday afternoon, September 20, around 4 p.m.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti was being escorted to the county jail from the courthouse when he broke away and ran from a deputy.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office said Stewart was not an inmate but he had just been sentenced to 120 days in MDOC for a Probation Violation on original charges of burglary.

Stewart was last seen running west of the courthouse.

He is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said many agencies have tried searching for Stewart but are unable to locate him.

They ask that anyone that comes into contact with Stewart contacts their local law enforcement.

