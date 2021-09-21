Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man escaped Pemiscot Co. courthouse

On Monday, September 20, Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti escaped a courthouse while being...
On Monday, September 20, Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti escaped a courthouse while being transferred over to the County Jail.(Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s office reported a man escaped the courthouse on Monday afternoon, September 20, around 4 p.m.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti was being escorted to the county jail from the courthouse when he broke away and ran from a deputy.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office said Stewart was not an inmate but he had just been sentenced to 120 days in MDOC for a Probation Violation on original charges of burglary.

Stewart was last seen running west of the courthouse.

He is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said many agencies have tried searching for Stewart but are unable to locate him.

They ask that anyone that comes into contact with Stewart contacts their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville

Latest News

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new building is expected to be finished in November.
Humane Society of Southeast Mo. looking to move into new building in late fall
Local restaurant businesses say they have been affected since the SEMO district fair has...
SEMO district fair has affected local restaurant businesses
Watch Heartland Sports a 10 p.m. pt.1 9/20.
Heartland Sports pt.1 at 10 p.m. 9/20
The Humane Society has a new facility building on the way.
Humane Society new facility building