Heartland Votes
Local Restaurant affected by SEMO District Fair

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair’s return was a success, but local restaurants questions did this success feed into the business bottom lines.

Orders are rolling back in for Raul Nieves, manager of El Torero Mexican Grill in Cape Girardeau, since the end of the SEMO District Fair on Saturday.

Nieves said customer turnout has not been the same since the pandemic and the return of the fair decreased their customers by nearly 30%

“Maybe 200 people would come in and we’re used to seeing at least 4 or 5 hundred people,” said Nieves.

He said whenever they see less people, their employees see less of a tip.

“We did have to reduce some of our employees and that can really effect them too because it means they have a less income for them,” said Nieves.

Dustin Fornkohl, a local resident, said he’s excited for him and his family to enjoy a meal out in Downtown Cape Girardeau.

“I like Brussard’s. After she ate at the fair and everything, I was like ‘lets go to Brussard’s,” said Fornkohl.

However he said the fair made it convenient to eat at one place. He believes other families feel the same.

“Cause we’re going there anyways, so just might as well eat while we’re there and the kids can ride the rides and just grab a bite while we’re there,” said Fornkohl.

Despite the dip in customers due to the fair, El Torero are seeing number back to where they were before.

It wasn’t all bad news, Nieves says they are seeing new customers from out of town, due to the SEMO District Fair.

“Its been fair to us, but I know other places it hasn’t been so much fair,” said Nieves.

