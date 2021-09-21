Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A young hunter is accused of killing a man with an arrow during an attempted theft.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak in a news release, deputies were dispatched to a property in the 100 block of Valley Springs Road around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, September 17 for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Michael J. Stotts, of Dittmer. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

According to statements given at the scene by the family’s attorney, a juvenile was walking to a tree stand on the property to deer hunt. He was carrying a bow and arrows.

While walking, the attorney said the juvenile spotted Stotts, who was allegedly trying to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter.

The juvenile called his father, who arrived at the property and confronted Stotts.

During the confrontation, Stotts allegedly ran toward the juvenile.

The attorney stated the juvenile warned Stotts several times to stop and was in fear of his safety as Stotts came closer.

The juvenile released an arrow, hitting Stotts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile was not taken into custody.

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

