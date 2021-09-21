Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.(WDBJ7)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A young hunter is accused of killing a man with an arrow during an attempted theft.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak in a news release, deputies were dispatched to a property in the 100 block of Valley Springs Road around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, September 17 for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Michael J. Stotts, of Dittmer. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

According to statements given at the scene by the family’s attorney, a juvenile was walking to a tree stand on the property to deer hunt. He was carrying a bow and arrows.

While walking, the attorney said the juvenile spotted Stotts, who was allegedly trying to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter.

The juvenile called his father, who arrived at the property and confronted Stotts.

During the confrontation, Stotts allegedly ran toward the juvenile.

The attorney stated the juvenile warned Stotts several times to stop and was in fear of his safety as Stotts came closer.

The juvenile released an arrow, hitting Stotts.

According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile was not taken into custody.

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
This is a fiber optics line that was shot and damaged in southeast Missouri.
Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri
Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving Cynthia Buatte from a fire...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

No vehicle traffic will be allowed through the affected area until further notice.
Part of 9th Street closed in Mt. Vernon after building deemed ‘dangerous and dilapidated’
On Tuesday, September 21, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 72 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 72 new cases of COVID-19
The Springfield Thunderbirds' season begins on October 16.
Meet the Thunderbirds: Blues prospects to play in Springfield, Mass.
Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River...
16 people cited for illegal squirrel hunting around Current River Conservation Area