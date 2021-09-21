Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed.

“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J.

The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving Cynthia Buatte from a fire...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
This is a fiber optics line that was shot and damaged in southeast Missouri.
Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri
The rapids are roaring at Spring River in Hardy Ark. and Mammoth Spring.
First Alert: Isolated rain, storms possible

Latest News

KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of...
UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy
FILE - In this Friday, May 10, 2002 file photo, Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB spy and...
European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing
The hearing was called for the judge to consider whether the Boy Scouts’ explanation of a...
Key hearing set in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case