Heartland Football Friday 9/24

Heartland Football Friday on September 24. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Football Friday on September 24. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KFVS) - See highlights from Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on September 24.

On Friday night, you can check the scores here.

Our featured games include:

  • Perryville at St. Vincent (Game of the Week)
  • Hayti at Chaffee
  • Farmington at Cape Central
  • Sikeston at Jackson
  • Caruthersville at New Madrid County Central
  • Malden at Scott City
  • Dexter at Doniphan
  • Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Cahokia at Carbondale

If you were at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

