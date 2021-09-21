A Front Brings Rain/Storms Today

Scattered rain and storms will move through this morning with cold front. There is a small chance of an isolated stronger storms with gusty winds. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. Behind the front, there will be more scattered rain with a few storms possible through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be the warmest during the first half of the day. As rain cooled air and northerly winds arrive, this will drop temperatures during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds may blow up to 25mph.

Early Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers are possible, but most areas will remain dry, and sun will appear. Very breezy winds can occur between 25-30mph. This will assist in bringing in cool and dry northerly air. Temperatures will be in the low 70s during the middle of the week with morning temps in the upper 40s. A slight warm up of temps back into the upper 70s arrives by the weekend.

-Lisa

