Former Saluki distance runner dies at 24 after battling ALL

Emily Settle, a former SIUC distance runner, passed away at 24 after a prolonged battle with ALL.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Southern Illinois University distance runner passed away on Sunday night, September 19.

According to the university, Emily Settle passed away after a prolonged battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The 24 year old was from Westfield, Indiana.

The university said Settle became sick her freshman year of college after some runs left her feeling more tired than normal in April 2016.

She ran in five meets during her freshman cross country season and later competed in three outdoor meets that season.

SIU Athletics said the Settle family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emily Settle Fund.

The fund helps young cancer patients in the Indiana area pay for treatment-related transportation and/or lodging costs.

