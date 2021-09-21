First Alert: Cold front bringing rain, storms, cooler air

(KFVS) - Get ready for some cooler temperatures in the Heartland, but first it will be soggy and possibly stormy at times.

Scattered rain and storms will move through this morning with cold front.

There is a small chance for isolated stronger storms with gusty winds. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threats.

**TUESDAY AM RADAR 3:45AM** Cold front just outside of the Heartland. Most of the precipitation is forming along/behind... Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Behind the front moving through the Heartland, there will be more scattered rain with a few storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will also be dropping throughout the afternoon.

Winds will be gusty, up to 25mph.

Early Wednesday morning, a few isolated showers are possible, but most areas will remain dry.

The afternoon will be sunny, but very breezy with winds between 25-30mph.

For the middle of the week, afternoon highs will be in the low 70s and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

A slight warm-up arrives by the weekend.

Highs will be back into the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.