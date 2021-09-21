3 Heartland schools named named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

PALATINE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three Heartland schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

Bloomfield Middle School in southeast Missouri, Eldorado Middle School in southern Illinois and Heath Elementary School in western Kentucky were recognized for this academic achievement on Tuesday morning, September 21.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement a junior high school in Palatine, Illinois.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

A total of 325 schools, including seven others in Missouri, 18 in Illinois and five in Kentucky, have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is now in its 39th year and has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

