30th annual Pioneer Day kicks off this weekend in Marquand

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A community could see a large influx of people this weekend, all thanks to a celebration.

The City of Marquand is getting ready for their 30th Pioneer Day Celebration on Saturday.

An event that was cancelled last year due to COVID.

“Being able to be around for 30 years, I think word gets out,” Event Coordinator Amanda Gwinn said. “I think it’s a great fair. Our craft vendors love it. It’s just a great time for everybody.”

The town will have live bands, a car and motorcycle show, games, food and much more.

The event could bring in up to 2,000 people to a community whose population is only a couple hundred.

“We are very much looking forward to it,” Gwinn said. “We’ve had a great response this year from our vendors. Everybody is ready to get back in the swing of things and get back to normal.”

The event starts at the park in Marquand at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

