16 people cited for illegal squirrel hunting around Current River Conservation Area

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River Conservation Area.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, out-of-state hunters harvested 471 squirrels over a two-day period.

Missouri regulations only allow each hunter to kill 20 squirrels in 48 hours.

Agents say the group harvested 151 squirrels over the limit.

They said they learned about the incident after a tip from a concerned citizen.

