Heartland Votes
Advertisement

16 people cited for illegal squirrel hunting around Current River Conservation Area

Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River...
Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River Conservation Area.(None)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River Conservation Area.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, out-of-state hunters harvested 471 squirrels over a two-day period.

Missouri regulations only allow each hunter to kill 20 squirrels in 48 hours.

Agents say the group harvested 151 squirrels over the limit.

They said they learned about the incident after a tip from a concerned citizen.

Public Cooperation Leads to Multiple Arrests for Gross Overlimit of Squirrels: Thanks to the observant eye of a...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
This is a fiber optics line that was shot and damaged in southeast Missouri.
Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri
Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving Cynthia Buatte from a fire...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds' season begins on October 16.
Meet the Thunderbirds: Blues prospects to play in Springfield, Mass.
Southeast Missouri State University will host Tennessee State during Family Weekend on...
Redhawks play Tenn. State during Family Weekend Saturday
Students in Kathy Miller’s robotics class at PBHS break off into groups on Wednesday, Sept. 8...
Poplar Bluff class receives donation to buy robotics kits
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse