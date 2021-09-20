Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A police offer was recognized for his work during a massive fire at The Landing.

Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving a woman from that fire.

Van Buren Police Chief Alonzo Bardwell said the presentation was held at the Carter County Courthouse.

The chief said the fire marshal’s office is still investigating what caused the fire.

The Landing was a popular tourist spot along the Current River.

