Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill.

The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to welcome home veterans from their day in Washington, D.C.

The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday, September 28.

Organizers say if social distancing cannot be maintained outside, they ask guests to wear face masks.

Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

“The community starts arriving at the airport at 5 p.m. with banners and lawn chairs. It’s really a festival atmosphere all afternoon and evening,” said Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer.

The Welcome Home Ceremony begins at 8 p.m.

It will include several food trucks and local entertainment including classical guitarist Skip Cutting and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.

Due to limited parking on airport grounds, the planning committee encourages the general public to use the free transportation buses from off-site parking locations.

“Rides Mass Transit is happy to provide transportation service from three lots including Sam’s Club and Cornerstone Church as well as Community of Faith Church with buses continuously running between locations to ensure everyone has easy access to the event,” said Jeffery Drake with Rides Mass Transit. “All passengers will need to wear a mask while riding. Buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.”

If anyone needs assistance when they arrive at the airport, organizers say they can ask any of the volunteers stationed at various points throughout the airport grounds. All volunteers will be wearing bright orange lanyards.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is a non-profit hub of the Honor Flight network. All expenses for the one-day trip are covered by Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois including the flight, ground transportation, meals and beverages.

The trip is provided absolutely free of charge to the veterans.

