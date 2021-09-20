Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Over 300 national guardsmen deployed to assist medical facilities in Tennessee

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 continues to strain hospitals, more National Guard troops have been deployed across Tennessee to help staff overwhelmed at hospitals and medical facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says 80 soldiers and airmen were deployed to 10 more medical centers on Friday including in Memphis.

Currently, over 300 guardsmen have been deployed across the state.

NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville says soldiers have been deployed in the following cities:

  • Clarksville
  • Crossville
  • Harriman
  • Knoxville
  • Lenoir City
  • Memphis
  • Murfreesboro
  • Nashville
  • Tazwell

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
An artist's rendering of COVID-19 cells.
Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters