Learn black bear hunting basics through Mo. Dept. of Conservation virtual program

Learn about Missouri’s upcoming black bear hunting season during a free MDC virtual program...
Learn about Missouri's upcoming black bear hunting season during a free MDC virtual program Sept. 30.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is opening its black bear hunting education programs to the public.

Your can learn about black bear hunting at the September 30 virtual program “Black Bear Hunting Basics.”

It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and hosted by experienced MDC instructors.

While the program is free, registration is required.

You can register for the event online.

Registrants must provide an email address so a program link can be sent to them.

“This virtual program is not only for hunters who were drawn for the upcoming black bear season, but for anyone who wishes to learn more about black bear hunting in Missouri,” said MDC Furbearer and Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee.

Participants will learn about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care.

