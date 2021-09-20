ISP investigating deadly crash involving ATV, pick-up truck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and a pick-up truck in Randolph County.

First responders were called to the crash on Route 153 at Sarah Road at approximately 1:21 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

According to a preliminary ISP investigation, Flinten D. Thompson, 26 of Tilden, was driving an ATV northbound on Sarah Rd. and failed to stop at the stop sign at the the Rte. 153 intersection. Thompson was hit by an oncoming Dodge Ram truck.

ISP said Thompson died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Adam J. Brothers, and his passenger, 53-year-old Scott J. Brothers, both of Sparta, were not hurt in the crash.

