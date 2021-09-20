Heartland Votes
Investigation underway after man shot in Cape Girardeau

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, September 18th at 6:25AM, officers responded to the 400 block of south spring.

Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a man was hit by gun fire.

When officers responded to the incident, the victim was driving himself to the hospital.

Hann said the victim was located in the Huck’s parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

