Humid and Mild Morning

Southerly winds will continue to make it feel very humid through the day. Morning temperatures remain in the low 70s with a few isolated upper 60s possible. Today will be drier than yesterday with a few isolated showers and storms possible especially during the afternoon. There will be more scattered storms across our eastern counties and isolated activity across our western counties. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s.

A cold front will approach the Heartland from the west late tonight into early Tuesday morning. This will bring gusty winds between 20-25mph and thunderstorms. The chance of severe weather is low, but there is a risk of an isolated storm having hail/damaging winds as it initially moves into southeast Missouri. Most of the Heartland could see 1-3″ of rain.

The first day of astronomical fall begins on Wednesday-it is ironic that fall-like weather will arrive then too! Behind the cold front, dry and comfortable air will replace the sticky air mass that we have been experiencing. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s for high temperatures with morning temps in the upper 40s!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.