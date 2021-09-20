Heartland Votes
Humane Society of Southeast Mo. looking to move into new building in late fall

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new building is expected to be finished in November.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new building is expected to be finished in November.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Soon dogs and cats will get a new temporary place to call home while waiting to get adopted.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is only a couple months away from opening its new facility in Cape Girardeau.

We took a peek inside the new building to find crews have installed doors, cabinets, a gated outdoor artificial turf area, painting and more.

Humane Society Southeast Missouri Executive Director Tracy Poston said the facility will be more spacious for both dogs and cats.

“We made sure the entire shelter is catified,” Poston said. “So it is going to have some things that we have never been able to offer the kitties, make it less stressful for them and hopefully increase their adoptions.”

The completion date for the new shelter is expected to be in November.

“This has been something we have for years and years and to have it actually come to life before your eyes, and knowing the changes for the animals, what a great impact it’s going to have for our pets and the people in the community, we couldn’t be happier,” said Poston.

