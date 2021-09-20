Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who contracted the virus.(Source: Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By WGEM
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois schools can now exclude students and staff with confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases or those who come in close contact.

The latest change comes from an executive order Governor JB Pritzker filed late on Friday night.

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

His executive order states schools must exclude any student or school personnel with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 for at least 10 days.

Close contacts must stay out of schools for a minimum of 14 days.

The executive order states local health officials could recommend exclusion for close contacts be 10 days or seven days with a negative test on day six.

Nothing in the executive order prevents local health departments from issuing orders for isolation or quarantine.

“The schools and local health departments are helping to separate people, to quarantine them, to keep them from infecting other people and to give them the opportunity to test and then come back into the institution,” Governor Pritzker said.

School leaders could also take more stringent measures to keep students and staff safe.

All schools must make virtual learning available for excluded students under the executive order.

This should address concerns from parents of students out of class due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville

Latest News

A TikTok challenge appears to have made it to schools in the Heartland, including the the Cape...
Cape Central Middle School hopes to cut down on vandalism due to TikTok challenge
Southern Illinois pumpkin patch ready for a good crowd and crop this season.
Southern Ill. pumpkin patch ready for 2021 season
Family Counciling Center in Van Buren, Mo. is offering mental health help after a devastating...
Current River Cares event to offer counseling services after fire at The Landing
The Mabee Foundation donated $675,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to build a new...
Foundation donates $675K to build new crisis maternity home in Cape Girardeau