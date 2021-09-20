Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 57 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20,
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 29
- Total cases - 11,531
- Total deaths - 148
Franklin County:
- New cases - 28
- Total cases - 6,959
- Total deaths - 87
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.