Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, September 20, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19.(WLOX)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20,

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 29
  • Total cases - 11,531
  • Total deaths - 148

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 28
  • Total cases - 6,959
  • Total deaths - 87

