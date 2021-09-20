Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20,

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 29

Total cases - 11,531

Total deaths - 148

Franklin County:

New cases - 28

Total cases - 6,959

Total deaths - 87

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.