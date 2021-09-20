Heartland Votes
Foundation donates $675K to build new crisis maternity home in Cape Girardeau

The Mabee Foundation donated $675,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to build a new...
The Mabee Foundation donated $675,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to build a new crisis maternity home. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mabee Foundation donated $675,000 to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to build a new crisis maternity home.

The foundation’s challenge grant will provide the campaign $675,000 if CCSOMO receives donations of $536,000 ($1.25 for each $1 raised) by July 13, 2022.

The group plans to build a LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau to bring services and resources to homeless pregnant women aged 18 and older, their infants and young children in southeast Missouri.

It’s a 24/7 transitional residential housing program that provides residents with safe shelter, food and clothing; as well as access to prenatal and post-delivery health care; long-term comprehensive case management and counseling; access to social services; transportation; more educational opportunities and more.

The group says women can come at different times in their pregnancy and may stay up to a year after delivery.

After they complete the program and transition into their own housing, women are eligible to enter the two-year AfterCare Program.

A LifeHouse was founded in Springfield in 2013.

“This challenge grant is a strong sign of the foundation’s belief in the mission of LifeHouse and confidence in CCSOMO to expand these services to southeast Missouri,” said CCSOMO Executive Director Maura Taylor.

Founded in 1948 by John and Lottie Mabee, the foundation helps nonprofit organizations by funding construction, renovations and the purchase of major medical equipment in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.

It requires that 40 percent of the total project be raised by other public donors before it will consider a grant request.

