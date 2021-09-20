First Alert: Isolated rain, storms possible

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are warm in the low 70s, with a few isolated upper 60s.

This afternoon will be drier than Sunday, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible.

There will be more scattered storms across our eastern counties and isolated activity across our western counties.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

A cold front will move closer to the Heartland tonight into early Tuesday morning.

The front will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds between 20-25 mph.

The chance for severe weather is low, but there is a risk for an isolated storm producing hail and damaging winds as the system moves into southeast Missouri.

Most of the Heartland could see 1-3 inches of rain.

Wednesday will feel more like fall which happens to be the first day of astronomical fall!

Afternoon highs will be crisp in the low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

