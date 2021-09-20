Current River Cares event to offer counseling services after fire at The Landing

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - More help is on the way after the devastating fire in Carter County last week.

The Family Counseling Center in Van Buren is hosting a community event to offer counseling services.

Community Behavioral Health liaison Richard Stephens said the impact was felt across the county, both financially and emotionally.

“Seeing that, we really wanted to reach out to the community and make sure they knew that were here as an organization to support them,” he said.

He said the family counseling center is looking to be a hand-up and support system to help anyone who needs it.

“We can gather together and make it available to the community to come and talk if they want to, just so we can show them that we’re here for them,” Stephens said.

Because The Landing had such an impact on the community as a whole, he said he’s hoping people in need will take the time to show up and learn some new coping strategies.

“It’s of utmost importance to take that time and to have that outlet. To be able to take all the hurt that just feels like is piling on us, and to be able to just have a kind ear just to listen,” he said.

Now, he’s asking for the community’s support to step up and help each other.

“Really, anybody can come,” he said. “The whole community is invited. Anybody that just wants to take a few moments out and talk to their fellow citizens.”

For those who can’t attend the Current River Cares event, he said there are still plenty of opportunities to reach out for help.

“Some people don’t feel comfortable going to a location or going to an event. So, we’re available at FCC Behavioral Health. People can come by our office at any time,” he said.

The event takes place on Friday, September 24 at the Van Buren Youth and Community Center from 3 to 6 p.m. It’s free of charge.

