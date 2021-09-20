Heartland Votes
Combined public meeting to be held on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain, Jay Nixon State Parks

Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be holding a combined informational meeting on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain, Jay Nixon State Parks on Saturday, October 2.

The meeting will be held outside of the River Store, next to the Shut-Ins Trail trailhead in Lesterville at 3 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public to share comments and ask questions about the parks and their operations.

Social distancing guidelines is strongly encouraged.

According to Missouri State Parks, feedback from the informational meetings give staff a chance to let the public know about future plans for the park or historic site and to discuss the current status of the locations.

For a list of more scheduled informational meetings, click here.

