A cold front will move though the Heartland

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving towards the Heartland and scattered showers and storms will move into the area during the early morning hours Tuesday. Lows by tomorrow morning will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday we will see scattered showers and storms, especially early. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s ion most areas with temperatures falling into the middle 60s late in the afternoon.

