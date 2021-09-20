A cold front will bring t’storms and cooler air to the Heartland

Isolated showers and a few t’storms are possible this afternoon and evening, but the main even will arrive early Tuesday and continue throughout the day. A cold front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Heartland starting before sunrise in parts of southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning and slipping southeast through the area. There is a small chance a storm could get to severe limits, but the threat looks low at this time. This front will keep Tuesday active, but also bring some much cooler weather the the Heartland. The first day of Fall, will feel very fall-like on Wednesday, with highs only topping out near 70 and lows dipping into the 40s.

