Heartland Votes
Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation underway after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Latest News

Mary Johnson was last seen walking to a friend's home on the Tulalip Indian reservation in...
FBI seeks information on woman missing since November, offers $10,000 reward
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County is one of Missouri's most popular state parks.
Combined public meeting to be held on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain, Jay Nixon State Parks
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges