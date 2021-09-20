Cape Girardeau Co. reported 75 new cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20.

There are 54 newly confirmed cases and 21 probable case.

The health department also reported 207 newly resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 67,769 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

