Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. reported 75 new cases of COVID-19

75 new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Monday,...
75 new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Monday, September 20.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 20.

There are 54 newly confirmed cases and 21 probable case.

The health department also reported 207 newly resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 67,769 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville

Latest News

The goal for the community in Kennett is to have a workforce that's ready.
St. Johns AME Church in Kennett Workforce Development Class
A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new building is expected to be finished in November.
Humane Society of Southeast Mo. looking to move into new building in late fall
Learn about Missouri’s upcoming black bear hunting season during a free MDC virtual program...
Learn black bear hunting basics through Mo. Dept. of Conservation virtual program