Cape Central Middle School hopes to cut down on vandalism due to TikTok challenge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A TikTok challenge appears to have made it to schools in the Heartland, including the the Cape Girardeau School District.

In a letter to parents, administrators at the Central Middle School say they’ve seen an “extreme amount of vandalism” in the school restrooms.

In hopes of cutting down on the vandalism, officials say that starting on Monday, September 20, students will only be allowed in the restrooms during scheduled breaks.

They also said any student caught damaging school property will face disciplinary action.

