71st annual Jackson Rotary Pancake Day scheduled for Oct. 22

A shot of pancakes being made on a griddle at the NEBRASKAland pancake feed.
The Jackson Rotary will serve up some pancakes for a good cause at the 71st annual Pancake Day.(Marresa Burke)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Rotary will serve up some pancakes for a good cause at the 71st annual Pancake Day.

It will be Friday, October 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New McKendree UMC South Campus, 1770 S. Hope Street in Jackson.

You can bring a non-perishable food item to help support the Jackson Ministerial Food Pantry.

The meal is $9 for ages 12 and up, $4 for ages 5-11 and free for children under the age of 4.

That includes all-you-can-eat with a toppings bar and pork sausage.

