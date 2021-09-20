71st annual Jackson Rotary Pancake Day scheduled for Oct. 22

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Rotary will serve up some pancakes for a good cause at the 71st annual Pancake Day.

It will be Friday, October 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New McKendree UMC South Campus, 1770 S. Hope Street in Jackson.

You can bring a non-perishable food item to help support the Jackson Ministerial Food Pantry.

The meal is $9 for ages 12 and up, $4 for ages 5-11 and free for children under the age of 4.

That includes all-you-can-eat with a toppings bar and pork sausage.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.