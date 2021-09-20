Heartland Votes
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 20.
The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 20.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 20.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 8
  • 13-17 years- 1
  • 18-64 years - 31
  • 65 and up - 12

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 172
  • Released from isolation - 4,078
  • Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

