First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our warm, humid and showery pattern is set to continue until a strong cold front sweeps through on Tuesday. Today is looking very much like Saturday, with the difference that rain chances look to spread into our northern counties as well, especially by afternoon. It will be warm and humid again, with highs a degree or two ‘cooler’ than yesterday due to added cloud cover. Not outlooked for severe, but a few stronger storms with heavy tropical downpours will again be possible. Shower activity should decrease but not disappear overnight....but Monday is still trending a bit warmer and drier as we get into a lull waiting for the Tuesday cold front.

On Tuesday an upper trough will drive a strong cold front through the area from west to east. Rain is likely with this system, along with a chance of some stronger thunderstorms along the front itself. Behind this front some cooler and much less humid air will blow in from the west, giving us a real taste of fall for the second half of the week. In particular, we’ll have a couple of clear and very cool nights, with daybreak lows in the 40s and 50s....along with some fog over rivers and lakes especially Thursday and Friday mornings.

