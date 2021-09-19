Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Showers increase today.....plus.....strong fall cold front on Tuesday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our warm, humid and showery pattern is set to continue until a strong cold front sweeps through on Tuesday. Today is looking very much like Saturday, with the difference that rain chances look to spread into our northern counties as well, especially by afternoon. It will be warm and humid again, with highs a degree or two ‘cooler’ than yesterday due to added cloud cover. Not outlooked for severe, but a few stronger storms with heavy tropical downpours will again be possible. Shower activity should decrease but not disappear overnight....but Monday is still trending a bit warmer and drier as we get into a lull waiting for the Tuesday cold front.

On Tuesday an upper trough will drive a strong cold front through the area from west to east. Rain is likely with this system, along with a chance of some stronger thunderstorms along the front itself. Behind this front some cooler and much less humid air will blow in from the west, giving us a real taste of fall for the second half of the week. In particular, we’ll have a couple of clear and very cool nights, with daybreak lows in the 40s and 50s....along with some fog over rivers and lakes especially Thursday and Friday mornings.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville
Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.
Heartland Football Friday 9/17
Crews working to replace a bridge along Route C near the community of Jewett, managed to...
Madison County bridge damaged due to construction
This Saturday, is looking to be humid with lots of sunshine.
First Alert: humid with sunshine

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/18/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/18/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/18/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/18/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 9/18.
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 9/18