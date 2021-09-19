Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Strong ‘fall’ cold front on Tuesday.....


By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Major changes will develop on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through the area. In the meantime it will continue to be warm, humid and occasionally showery/stormy tonight through Monday night. Scattered showers this evening will tend to decrease again after sunset, although isolated showers are still possible overnight along with high humidity levels. We expect a bit of a lull Monday and Monday night as shower/storm chances decrease. Highs on Monday will be a few degrees warmer due to more sunshine. By Tuesday morning rain chances increase again as the front approaches.

A deep upper trough will push a cold front through the region Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely with this system. Severe threat looks low, but some heavy rains may be possible (especially east) as the system slows. The front now looks to push through a bit earlier, so Tuesday will see the cooler air spread west to east. As the system stall, cool rains could linger in So. Illinois even into Wednesday morning. Behind the front it will be cooler and much less humid for the remainder of the week. In particular, lows will likely dip into the 40s by Thursday and Friday mornings, with dense fog developing near warmer waterways.


