Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dallas County authorities arrest man in missing woman case

Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly...
Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly two months.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a woman missing for nearly two months.

An investigation led to the arrest of James Phelps, 58, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI passed along information Thursday that led to Phelps’ arrest at a home near the town of Windyville, Missouri.

The arrest comes as authorities investigate the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, 33. Investigators say she was last seen on July 25, and she has ties to Dallas, Laclede and Greene counties.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed exactly how Phelps is connected to the case, but says he is accused of kidnapping. Phelps is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond, though he has not yet been formally charged, per Missouri court records.

More charges could be announced in the upcoming days. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas County Prosecutor are working with the FBI and a Greene County Crime Scene unit in the investigation.

Additional information in the investigation remains limited at this time.

“Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time,” said the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead
Many businesses see major delays in ordered building supplies.
COVID-19 pandemic affects delivery rate for building materials
State officials will fund one more month of Monoclonal COVID Infusions.
Monoclonal COVID treatments extend in MO; Butler County EMA Director gives update on infusions locally
There has been a delay in supplies for home builders.
Supply chain issues for home builders
A Kentucky kidnapping comes to an end when both are found dead.
Kentucky kidnapping comes to an end