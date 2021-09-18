Madison County bridge damaged due to construction

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews working to replace a bridge along Route C near the community of Jewett, damaged the existing structure. As a result, several families are left with no good way to get around all that work.

“I could say this is probably going to bankrupt me,” Cynthia Westling said.

This sign means there’s no good way for Westling to get to work, or to the cattle she has on the other side.

MoDOT crews working to replace the Dug Hill bridge along Route C blasted a rock bluff, causing this damage to the original span.

Now, Westling and her neighbors must go miles out of their way to get around it.

“I have 1/2 my cows over there 1/2 my cows here, I have no way to get feed in here, feed truck cant get in and deliver feed because it so far out of the way,” Westling said.

Mark Croarkin, MoDOT District Engineer, said the damages were unexpected.

“You don’t plan for this, but this was an unforeseen issue,” Croarkin said.

He said they’re now focused on getting this bridge back open as work continues to replace it.

“I’m very sympathetic to the people who live behind this road. I’d be upset to if I had an hour commute. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the replacement of the bridge,” Croarkin said.

Westling has an extra 90 mins to her drive to work and that’s on dry land. She fears once it gets cooler, and the roads will be impossible to drive on.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, I’m a pharmacists, I’m giving Covid shots, Covid testing, flu shots.”

Croarkin said he apologizes for the inconvenience it may cause and plans to rebuild the bridge as soon as possible.

“I realize they can’t just snap their fingers and put a bridge up. And obviously that’s going to take a long time,” Westling said.

That means the long drive continues Westling and her neighbors.

Croarkin said work to fix the damaged bridge should be finished by the end of the year.

