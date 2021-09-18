Heartland Votes
Informative meeting held at Sam A. Baker State Park

On Saturday, October 2, the Sam A. Baker State Park will be having an informative meeting for...
On Saturday, October 2, the Sam A. Baker State Park will be having an informative meeting for the public.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Sam A. Baker State Park for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, October 2, at 9 a.m. at the park amphitheater located directly behind the park visitor center.

According to the Missouri State Park, visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

Sam A. Baker State Park is located in southeast Missouri, 4 miles north of Patterson on Highway 143 in Wayne County.

For more information about the meeting please call 573-856-4411.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit their website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the park website.

