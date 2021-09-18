Heartland Votes
Hundreds attend Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds walk around the Cape County South Park to remember loved ones lost by suicide and to...
Hundreds walk around the Cape County South Park to remember loved ones lost by suicide and to raise awareness for suicide prevention.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to participate in the 11th American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness walk in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 18.

Dozens of teams came out to honor and remember their loved ones who were lost to suicide or impacted by it in some way.

Heartland News talked with people that lost their loved ones.

Brianna Davis tells us her sister Brittany passed away in 2015 and is walking for her. She says she is thankful for all the support.

“It’s great to know we all have support,” Davis said. “We’re very thankful for all the people that come together for this kind of thing. Just to know that nobody is alone in it. To have that kind of support.”

Amber McClanahan says they’ve been walking for seven years for her sister to keep her name alive and help others as well.

“A lot of people don’t have that kind of support and a lot of people don’t know much about suicide prevention and the things you can do to reach out for help,” McClanahan said. “And doing this, we raised money for this to get people the help they need.”

On hand were a variety of booths related to mental illness, programs and more.

More than $22,000 was raised for the event.

For more information or how you can support suicide prevention, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here.

