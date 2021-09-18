First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our warm, humid and unsettled pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Weak low pressure to our south is sending lots of moisture north into our region, resulting in high dew points and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Just like on Friday, some areas could pick up some heavy downpours, with other areas staying completely dry or with just a sprinkle or two. Today is looking like the less active day, with fewer showers and more sunshine. Sunday is looking a bit wetter with more clouds and showers and less sunshine.

Monday will bring a bit of a lull in the action, with warmer temps and more sunshine. But on Tuesday a strong upper system will drive a cold front into the mid-Mississippi Valley, with showers and possible strong thunderstorms. Behind this cold front, it will be much drier and less humid for the second half of next week.....with the coolest nights since last spring.

