Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Warm, humid, unsettled pattern to continue....plus....strong cold front on the horizon!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our warm, humid and unsettled pattern is set to continue until a cold front moves through on Tuesday. A weak area of low pressure to our south is sending lots of moisture north into the region. In general, showers should fizzle out after sunset but then fire up again tomorrow and Monday...although a few showers are possible at times overnight as well. Not outlooked for severe but a few strong storms with heavy downpours and dangerous lightning remain possible.

On Tuesday an upper trough will drive a strong cold front through the area from west to east. Rain is likely with this system, along with a chance of some thunderstorms along the front itself. Behind this front some cooler and much less humid air will blow in from the west, giving us a real taste of fall for the second half of the week. In particular, we’ll have a couple of clear and very cool nights, with daybreak lows in the 40s and 50s....along with some fog over rivers and lakes. Another cold front is indicated about next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.
Heartland Football Friday 9/17
A Cape Girardeau woman is now $50,000 richer after winning one of 10 top prizes on a Missouri...
Cape Girardeau woman wins $50K on scratchers ticket
Wilson's Creek Contamination
Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources still investigating cause of Wilson’s Creek contamination
Police tape.
Body discovered near field in Perryville
Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56

Latest News

Watch First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 9/18.
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 9/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/17/21
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/17/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/17/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/17/21