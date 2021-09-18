First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our warm, humid and unsettled pattern is set to continue until a cold front moves through on Tuesday. A weak area of low pressure to our south is sending lots of moisture north into the region. In general, showers should fizzle out after sunset but then fire up again tomorrow and Monday...although a few showers are possible at times overnight as well. Not outlooked for severe but a few strong storms with heavy downpours and dangerous lightning remain possible.

On Tuesday an upper trough will drive a strong cold front through the area from west to east. Rain is likely with this system, along with a chance of some thunderstorms along the front itself. Behind this front some cooler and much less humid air will blow in from the west, giving us a real taste of fall for the second half of the week. In particular, we’ll have a couple of clear and very cool nights, with daybreak lows in the 40s and 50s....along with some fog over rivers and lakes. Another cold front is indicated about next Saturday.

