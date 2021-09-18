Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: humid with sunshine

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Our warm, humid and unsettled pattern is set to continue through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Weak low pressure to our south is sending lots of moisture north into our region, resulting in high dew points and occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Just like on Friday, some areas could pick up some heavy downpours, with other areas staying completely dry or with just a sprinkle or two.

Brian Alworth says today is looking like the less active day, with fewer showers and more sunshine.

Sunday is looking a bit wetter with more clouds and showers and less sunshine.

Monday will bring a bit of a lull in the action, with warmer temps and more sunshine.

On Tuesday, a strong upper system will drive a cold front into the mid-Mississippi Valley, with showers and possible strong thunderstorms.

Behind this cold front, it will be much drier and less humid for the second half of next week with the coolest nights since last spring.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cape Girardeau woman is now $50,000 richer after winning one of 10 top prizes on a Missouri...
Cape Girardeau woman wins $50K on scratchers ticket
Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.
Heartland Football Friday 9/17
Wilson's Creek Contamination
Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources still investigating cause of Wilson’s Creek contamination
Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms possible over the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says most of the Heartland tonight will remain partly to mostly...
First Alert: Rain chances continue over the weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast