Body discovered near field in Perryville

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers discovered a body on Thursday in Perryville.

The Perryville Police Department responded to E. Wichern street around 7 p.m.

A man in his 50s was discovered near a fence row, and ambulance responders determined the individual was deceased when detectives were called to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation shows the male had a series of medical issues and we believe that contributed to his death,” Cpl. Jeri Cain, Public Information Officer said.

