Southern Ill. Made Expo postponed

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo was postponed due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The event was originally scheduled for October 9-10 and has been rescheduled for July 23-24, 2022 at the Marion Pavilion.

“While I am extremely disappointed that we couldn’t hold the event this year, the safety and well-being of our attendees and vendors are our top priorities,” said Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “This event is expected to bring in hundreds of attendees and while I look forward to the day that can happen, it’s just not realistic now.”

The Southern Illinois Made Expo came from a partnership between Sen. Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce in 2018 to highlight the region’s business community.

Since then, the Expo became an opportunity for southern Illinois businesses to showcase southern Illinois products and destinations, speak with consumers and sell their goods.

